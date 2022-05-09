PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 1st

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

PNI opened at $8.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 18.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.