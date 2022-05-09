Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

PIFYF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.43. 80,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,761. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

