Ping Identity Holding Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Ping Identity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ping Identity’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $783,106.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,868.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867 over the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ping Identity (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.