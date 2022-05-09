Piper Sandler Lowers Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) to Neutral

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PFHD opened at $22.85 on Monday. Professional has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $310.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80.
In other news, Director Lawrence Schimmel sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $47,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Professional Company Profile (Get Rating)
Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.
