Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Raised to Buy at Truist Financial

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.55.
Shares of PLYA stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68.
In other news, Director Maria M. Miller purchased 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,013,000 after buying an additional 173,155 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 534,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
