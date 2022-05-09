Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.65 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Shares of PLZ.UN stock traded down C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$4.62. The company had a trading volume of 49,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,217. Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.91 and a twelve month high of C$5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$470.39 million and a P/E ratio of 4.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.74.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.