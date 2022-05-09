Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLYM shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,402. The company has a market capitalization of $789.73 million, a PE ratio of -22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $32.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -96.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

