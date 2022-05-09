Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PCOM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Points.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of PCOM traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 198,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,952. The company has a market capitalization of $366.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -818.00 and a beta of 1.44. Points.com has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Points.com had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Points.com will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Points.com during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Points.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Points.com during the first quarter valued at $13,354,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Points.com by 37.7% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 384,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

