Points.com (TSE:PTS) Research Coverage Started at Barrington Research

Analysts at Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Points.com (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 30.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Points.com from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Points.com stock traded up C$9.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$31.74. 80,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,521. Points.com has a 12-month low of C$17.38 and a 12-month high of C$31.85. The company has a market cap of C$474.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,058.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Points.com ( TSE:PTS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$145.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$146.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Points.com will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

