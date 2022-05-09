Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Alexa Coates Buys 8,000 Shares

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) insider Alexa Coates acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.60) per share, with a total value of £42,240 ($52,767.02).

POLR opened at GBX 523 ($6.53) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 581.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 678.23. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 504 ($6.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 951 ($11.88). The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of £524.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.86.

