Polaris Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Polaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

Polaris stock opened at $104.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Polaris has a 1 year low of $94.24 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.70.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

