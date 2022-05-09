Polaris Infrastructure Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a research report issued on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on Polaris Infrastructure and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

PIF opened at C$17.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.21. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of C$14.30 and a one year high of C$20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$344.81 million and a P/E ratio of 519.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.88.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.96 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,764.71%.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

