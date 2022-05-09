PolarityTE (PTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect PolarityTE to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 116.16% and a negative net margin of 321.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PolarityTE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PTE opened at $0.17 on Monday. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTE. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 562,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PolarityTE by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the second quarter worth $259,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PolarityTE by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the period. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

