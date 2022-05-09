PolarityTE (PTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect PolarityTE to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 116.16% and a negative net margin of 321.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PolarityTE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PTE opened at $0.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

PTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 360.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 562,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

