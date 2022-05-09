Pool (POOL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2022 – Pool had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $455.00 to $465.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $600.00 to $550.00.

4/21/2022 – Pool was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/19/2022 – Pool was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Pool is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Pool is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Pool is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

POOL opened at $394.30 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $380.39 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Pool Co alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 5.1% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 46,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 20.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pool by 43.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 64.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after acquiring an additional 91,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.