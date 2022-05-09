PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Downgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$0.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.20.

Shares of POPRF opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. PopReach has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

PopReach Company Profile

PopReach Corporation operates as a free-to-play mobile game publisher in North America, Europe, and internationally. It focuses on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises. The company owns 14 game franchises, including Smurfs' Village, PAYDAY Crime War, Peak-Brain Training, Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations, and Kingdoms of Camelot.

