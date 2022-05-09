PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Downgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$0.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.20.
Shares of POPRF opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. PopReach has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.10.
PopReach Company Profile (Get Rating)
