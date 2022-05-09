Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $20.79 on Monday. Portillo’s has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth $526,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

