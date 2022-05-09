Post (NYSE:POST) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

Get Post alerts:

NYSE:POST opened at $80.75 on Monday. Post has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.08.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Post will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Post by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Post (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.