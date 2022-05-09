Post (NYSE:POST) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.
NYSE:POST opened at $80.75 on Monday. Post has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.08.
In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Post by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
