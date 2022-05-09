Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POST. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.
Shares of Post stock opened at $80.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.08. Post has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $81.26.
In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Post by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Post by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Post by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Post by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Post by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
