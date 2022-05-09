Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POST. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

Shares of Post stock opened at $80.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.08. Post has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $81.26.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.54%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Post will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Post by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Post by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Post by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Post by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Post by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

