Power Integrations (POWI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI):

5/5/2022 – Power Integrations was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

5/2/2022 – Power Integrations was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2022 – Power Integrations had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Power Integrations had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Power Integrations was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

3/31/2022 – Power Integrations is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of POWI opened at $83.41 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.27.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $459,505.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $136,966.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,097,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,292 shares of company stock worth $4,186,954 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 574,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,408,000 after acquiring an additional 59,213 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 501,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

