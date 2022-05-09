PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. PRA Group posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

PRAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other PRA Group news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,247.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $448,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,651,900.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,950 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRAA stock opened at $41.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.28. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

