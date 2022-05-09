Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Premier Financial reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $26.03 on Monday. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $932.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.74%.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth $918,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 131,970 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth $335,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier Financial (Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.