Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$150.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Sunday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.78.

PBH traded down C$4.63 during trading on Monday, hitting C$100.59. The company had a trading volume of 77,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,064. The company has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 33.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$106.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$98.71 and a 1-year high of C$137.75.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 6.5300002 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

