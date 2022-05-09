Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$139.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.18% from the company’s previous close.
PBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$150.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$142.78.
Premium Brands stock traded down C$4.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$100.59. 77,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,064. The firm has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 33.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$106.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$119.15. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$98.71 and a 12-month high of C$137.75.
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.
