Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.
Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $54.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $63.83.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
