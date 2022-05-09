Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $275.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.06 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $132,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,391 shares in the company, valued at $765,030.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,053.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

