PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) vs. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Head-To-Head Contrast

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Inspire Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $34.47 million 45.06 -$59.85 million N/A N/A Inspire Medical Systems $233.39 million 20.51 -$42.04 million ($1.56) -111.35

Inspire Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for PROCEPT BioRobotics and Inspire Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Inspire Medical Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86

PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus target price of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.72%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $298.83, suggesting a potential upside of 72.03%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics N/A N/A N/A Inspire Medical Systems -16.20% -19.02% -14.97%

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats PROCEPT BioRobotics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

