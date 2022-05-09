Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PGR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

NYSE PGR opened at $109.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $120.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,752,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

