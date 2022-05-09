Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $735.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $754.06 million.Progyny also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.43.

PGNY stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,688. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.01. Progyny has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,696 shares of company stock worth $23,159,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $11,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Progyny by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Progyny by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

