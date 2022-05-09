Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $735.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $754.06 million.Progyny also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.43.
PGNY stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,688. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.01. Progyny has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22.
In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,696 shares of company stock worth $23,159,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $11,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Progyny by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Progyny by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
