Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.00 million-$193.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.03 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.43.

PGNY traded down $3.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.54. 6,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,688. Progyny has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $2,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $365,770.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 505,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,208,624.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,237 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $11,466,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progyny by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 67,403 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Progyny by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 26,831 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

