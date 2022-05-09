ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $7.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $109.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

PRPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProPhase Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter worth $177,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

