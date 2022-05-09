Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.33. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

PB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.18. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $80.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

