Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.93). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.02. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 261.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 million.

PTGX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

