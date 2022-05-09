Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) vs. Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Head to Head Survey

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) and Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prothena and Unicycive Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena $200.58 million 6.94 $66.97 million $1.22 24.42 Unicycive Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.02 million N/A N/A

Prothena has higher revenue and earnings than Unicycive Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Prothena shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Prothena shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Prothena and Unicycive Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena 0 1 8 0 2.89 Unicycive Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Prothena currently has a consensus target price of $70.89, indicating a potential upside of 137.96%. Unicycive Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 862.44%. Given Unicycive Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unicycive Therapeutics is more favorable than Prothena.

Profitability

This table compares Prothena and Unicycive Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena 33.45% 16.25% 12.05% Unicycive Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Prothena beats Unicycive Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prothena (Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its discovery and preclinical programs include PRX012 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and dual Aß-Tau vaccine for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer's disease. Prothena Corporation plc has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein; and a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop antibodies. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Unicycive Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

