Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.58 million.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,447. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.43. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $104.99.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.03 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,847 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

