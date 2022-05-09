Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Craig Hallum

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.03 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1,680.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

