Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Craig Hallum

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.
Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1,680.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Proto Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
