Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) to report sales of $12.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.29 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $13.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $52.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.97 billion to $53.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $53.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.23 billion to $55.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.47. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.46.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,262 shares of company stock worth $8,056,149 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $106.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

