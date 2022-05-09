PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) to post $153.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.33 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $116.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $708.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $741.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $863.64 million, with estimates ranging from $790.00 million to $916.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.08). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The company had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $33.34 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In related news, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $38,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,290 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

