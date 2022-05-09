Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.10.

Several analysts have commented on PUBGY shares. AlphaValue upgraded Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($73.68) to €67.00 ($70.53) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($68.42) to €63.00 ($66.32) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($63.16) to €57.00 ($60.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

PUBGY opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

