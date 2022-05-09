PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $67.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 1-year low of $64.64 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

