Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Lowered by B. Riley

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cryoport in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $23.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 16.26 and a quick ratio of 15.88. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Cryoport by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 32,403 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Cryoport by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,648 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

