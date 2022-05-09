Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Issued By B. Riley

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CompoSecure in a report issued on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for CompoSecure’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CMPO opened at $7.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 9.3% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 40,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at $1,404,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at $10,905,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000.

In other news, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc acquired 45,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $375,151.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 38,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $294,257.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,872,091 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,496.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 908,853 shares of company stock worth $6,632,655.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

