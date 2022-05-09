Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Issued By Wedbush

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Xencor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

XNCR opened at $25.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. Xencor has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $72,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 54.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

