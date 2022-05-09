Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Brinker International, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

EAT has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.68.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.11). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Brinker International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,631,000 after buying an additional 680,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brinker International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,607,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,832,000 after buying an additional 90,172 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 811,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,791,000 after buying an additional 61,112 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Brinker International by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 738,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,035,000 after buying an additional 353,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 718,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,087,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

