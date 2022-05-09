Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Issued By B. Riley

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Whitestone REIT in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Whitestone REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

WSR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WSR opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $589.75 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 4.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.