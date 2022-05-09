Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Cut by Analyst

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will earn $3.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COST. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

COST stock opened at $503.36 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $371.11 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $557.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,568 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

