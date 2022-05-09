Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,111,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 62,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

