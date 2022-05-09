Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Issued By National Bank Financial

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BTO. Cormark boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.64.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$5.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.24. The stock has a market cap of C$5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.53.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$663.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$657.84 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total value of C$38,730.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 505,051 shares in the company, valued at C$2,818,184.58. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Stansbury sold 40,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total value of C$232,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,180,196 shares in the company, valued at C$18,158,919.16. Insiders sold 493,660 shares of company stock worth $2,865,624 over the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

