Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.25). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 568.71% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

