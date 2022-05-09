Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for El Pollo Loco in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $393.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.38. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 364,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco (Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.